Download the First Alert 4 News app

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) - First Alert 4 has launched a new and improved mobile app for iOS and Android users. The new app provides enhanced weather and traffic features.

Visit your app store to download the latest version of the free KMOV news app. That will ensure you have the latest news, weather, and exclusive stories whenever you need them, wherever you are. You can get the new app by searching for First Alert 4 in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click the News 4 icon and select “update”.

Enhanced App Features

  • Breaking news updates & livestreams
  • Livestreaming of your favorite newscasts
  • Watch replays of the most recent newscasts
  • Customizable weather locations
  • Enhanced traffic map
  • Latest News Headlines
  • First Alert 4 Investigates
  • Podcasts
  • Great Day St. Louis
  • And much, much more.

Don’t miss out on the latest from First Alert 4.

