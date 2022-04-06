Download the First Alert 4 Streaming App on your connected TV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The First Alert 4 News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area and now available on your phone and your connected or smart TV. Scroll down for download instructions.

The free app is constantly updated with the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. By using the First Alert 4 News app for weather coverage, you’ll have access to a variety of radar views, live looks from the BJC Skycam network and alerts from our First Alert 4 team.

Get notified the second something that interests you happens, whether it involves local sports, incoming weather or breaking news, by activating notifications in the app.

The First Alert 4 News app is available for download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play store.

The First Alert 4 News App also has live newscasts and will allow you to watch the news on your own time with recorded newscasts on your phone or tablet. If you still want to watch First Alert 4 on television, First Alert 4 is available for streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV.

Roku:

Navigate to the search option on your Roku. Search for KMOV using the search panel. Select First Alert 4 St. Louis. for more information check the Roku Channel Store here.

Amazon Fire:

Navigate to the search option on your Amazon Fire stick. Search KMOV using the search panel. Select First Alert 4 St. Louis.

Apple TV:

Navigate to the search menu on Apple TV. Search for KMOV. Select First Alert 4 St. Louis under Apps. Select “open” to download.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.