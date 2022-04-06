Skip to content
Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
News
Weather
News 4 Investigates
Sports
Traffic
My St. Louis LIVE!
Great Day
First Alert Weather Now
Home
Drone 4
News
Local
News 4 at 4 p.m.
Crime
News 4 Investigates
National
Slideshows
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
News 4 Throwback
Weather
First Alert Weather Now
Map Room
Radar Room
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
BJC Skycam Network
Closings
Live Newscast
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis
COVID-19 Map
Sports
Blues
Cardinals
City SC
Battlehawks
Chiefs
Spectrum Athlete Spotlight
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
My St. Louis LIVE!
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
My St. Louis LIVE!
Thanks4Giving
Neighborhood Treasures
Calendar
Turn the Page with Paige Hulsey
Jobs 4 STL
Surprise Squad
Meet St. Louis Podcasts
4 You
Contests
Shriners Children’s St. Louis
4 Degree Guarantee
Great Day
Athlete of the Week
Best of St. Louis
Bommarito Digital Studio
Great Day 4 Kids
As Seen On News 4
Submit Photos or Video
Contact Us
Our Apps
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning
Careers
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
TEACHERS: Have a First Alert 4 Meteorologist Visit Your Class!
The First Alert Weather Team
(KMOV News 4)
By
First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
UPDATE: Suspect dead in Lake Saint Louis officer-involved shooting
O’Fallon, Mo., police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
First Alert 4 unveils new studio
Man found shot, killed in car in St. Louis
Latest News
A Day 4 Forest Park telethon Dec. 6
Home Depot hosts annual event for kids to create menorahs
‘Breakfast with Santa’ celebrates 52 years of giving to East St. Louis community
Forest Park Forever enhancing waterways on the park’s east side