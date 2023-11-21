St. Louis animal shelter looking to home dozens of dogs before Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An animal shelter in St. Louis is in need of help this holiday season.

Care STL is over capacity and in need of emergency repairs. The organization said they need to have their Clark Avenue location cleared by Dec. 18. For that to happen, they need to get all of their dogs fostered or adopted. In November, Care STL said they had over 135 animals they needed to find homes for. Less than a week before the planned closure, Care STL said they still had 50 dogs in need of a home.

The facility’s repairs will be complete by Jan. 1.

Click here to learn more about Care STL or to apply to take a furry friend home.

