St. Louis County Council to consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council will consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent following the drowning of six-year-old TJ Mister at a county-run camp last year.

The improvements would include swimming tests, updating safety protocols, reducing the number of participants and upgrading safety equipment at county pools.

