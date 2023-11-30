4YOU: Day of Giving for Mission: St. Louis’ Affordable Christmas

Surprise Squad
Mission: St. Louis’ Affordable Christmas allows families from under-resourced communities provide gifts at drastically reduced prices for their children.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mission: St. Louis’ Affordable Christmas allows families from under-resourced communities provide gifts at drastically reduced prices for their children.

For Affordable Christmas, Mission: St. Louis turns their building into a department store where nothing costs more than $4. On Dec. 9, when families arrive for Affordable Christmas, they will eat breakfast and then be assigned a personal shopper to help them pick out toys. The toys are wrapped before leaving the building.

The organization is asking for donations of toys or money to help them serve over 1,200 children this year. They are hoping to have 5,000 toys in their virtual and in-person Affordable Christmas store!

Click here to donate or for more information about Affordable Christmas.

