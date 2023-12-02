Florissant man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing wife before divorce hearing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County man has been sentenced to life in prison Friday for stabbing and killing his ex.

Michael Oshia, 52, of Florissant, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 15 years, for the 2021 murder of Kimberly Oshia, his wife at the time. Oshia was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on September 20 and sentenced on December 1.

According to court documents, Oshia stabbed and killed Kimberly on December 29, 2021, ahead of a hearing for the two’s divorce.

The Florissant Police Department handled the investigation.

