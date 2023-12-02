Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘Hallelujah’: Woman gets unemployment benefits after spending 11 days on hold

Lisa Craig said she spent 11 days on hold with the unemployment department trying to get her benefits in this Nov. 14 report. (Source: KUSA)
By Cole Sullivan, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado woman says she has finally received her unemployment benefits from the state.

Lisa Craig told KUSA this week that she received a payment in mid-November from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment after spending about 278 hours on hold waiting for answers.

“I was just like hallelujah, praise God,” Craig said. “I literally ran through the house doing a dance.”

Craig initially shared her story last month after spending the equivalent of 11 days on hold waiting for answers about her unemployment benefits since losing her job in May.

She said she had called the department dozens of times but only got a chance to speak to a customer service representative about five times.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Craig said in a Nov. 14 interview. “It is absolutely ridiculous.”

But the day the state finally paid her, she said she slept 12 hours.

“That night I slept the best I slept in months,” Craig said.

However, Craig expressed concern for others who are still stuck without payment after months.

“They are not being good stewards of the money,” she said of the state agency.

State representatives stated in November that the department had moved resources around to help claimants’ experience and given additional training to call center representatives.

Craig said she is continuing to look for a job in marketing.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance