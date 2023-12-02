Surprise Squad
Man carjacked at gunpoint while warming vehicle in North St. Louis

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint while warming up his vehicle early Friday in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police incidents reports state the 28-year-old victim was sitting in his 2014 black Dodge Challenger around 3:20 a.m. outside his residence in the 4100 block of East Carter Street. The victim was on his cellphone and waiting for the engine to warm up when he heard a tapping on the window.

The victim looked up to see a man in dark clothing pointing a gun at him, the report states. The suspect demanded the victim get out of the car, which he did, and the suspect fled in the car.

