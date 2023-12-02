Surprise Squad
North Co. man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing ex-wife

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday after a jury found him guilty of killing his ex-wife by shooting her 10 times.

Christopher Turner, 28, of Florissant, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus three years, for the 2021 murder of his ex-wife Charlisa Turner. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on November 3 and sentenced on December 1.

According to court documents, Turner shot his ex-wife, killing her on July 31, 2021. A home surveillance system captured the shooting, and the video was played for the jury. The surveillance footage shows Turner approaching Charlisa and shooting her two times before walking back toward his car. Documents state that Turner then turned around and “calmly walked” back to Charlisa and proceeded to shoot her eight more times. The jury rejected Turner’s claim that the video had been tampered with.

