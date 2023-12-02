Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

PNC Bank robbed Saturday in Ballwin

Ballwin Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Saturday in the 15000 block of Manchester Road.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Ballwin Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Saturday in the 15000 block of Manchester Road.

According to a news release, the robbery happened around 12:56 p.m. at the PNC Bank. The suspect passed the teller a note demanding money. After the teller handed him an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a mask, heading west of the bank. Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 636-227-9636.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

According to ISP, the shooting took place in the 1100 block of N. 13 Street around 5 a.m. ISP...
5-year-old among two shot in east St. Louis, suspect in custody
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities
Annual Hot Chocolate Run and Walk
Annual Hot Chocolate Run and Walk
The Home Depot Chanukah experience
The Home Depot Chanukah experience
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis