Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Wet Roads for Morning Commute, A Few Snowflakes Possible

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Rain Tapers Off During Morning Rush
  • Another Chance of Showers Monday Night
  • Dry & Warmer Mid-Late Week

Today: This morning’s rain could mix with snow in a few spots before coming to an end as the morning commute winds down. No snow accumulation is expected, but wet roads will be the general rule early today. Beyond the morning hours, sunshine will attempt a comeback. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Watch for one more shot of a few showers late tonight, but that rain should clear the area before the Tuesday morning commute.

What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday before our next chance of significant rain arrives late Friday into the weekend. It’s possible that this weekend’s rain could end as a wintery mix, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty around this part of the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Wet Roads for Morning Commute, A Few Snowflakes Possible
Wet Roads for Morning Commute, A Few Snowflakes Possible
Rain overnight, near normal cool start to the week
Brief Morning Rain, Some Afternoon Sun
Brief Morning Rain, Some Afternoon Sun
Scattered Showers Likely This Evening & Tonight
Scattered Showers Likely This Evening & Tonight