Wet Roads for Morning Commute, A Few Snowflakes Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Rain Tapers Off During Morning Rush

Another Chance of Showers Monday Night

Dry & Warmer Mid-Late Week

Today: This morning’s rain could mix with snow in a few spots before coming to an end as the morning commute winds down. No snow accumulation is expected, but wet roads will be the general rule early today. Beyond the morning hours, sunshine will attempt a comeback. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Watch for one more shot of a few showers late tonight, but that rain should clear the area before the Tuesday morning commute.

What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday before our next chance of significant rain arrives late Friday into the weekend. It’s possible that this weekend’s rain could end as a wintery mix, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty around this part of the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.