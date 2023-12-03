Surprise Squad
‘Breakfast with Santa’ celebrates 52 years of giving to East St. Louis community

Dozens of Metro East families kicked off the holiday season in style Saturday morning.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Dozens of Metro East families kicked off the holiday season in style Saturday morning.

The “Breakfast with Santa” event is run by the local alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. They hosted families at Mason Clark Middle School for a morning filled with food, games and toys. Kids also got to meet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who came down from the North Pole to celebrate.

“I attended Breakfast with Santa when I was little, and I was so excited,” event chairperson Kayla Creek said. “This is multigenerational. This has been around. It’s come full circle.”

Creek says she has now brought her son to experience the fun, much like when her family brought her as a kid. Part of the morning also included kids choosing their favorite toys to take home, as well as a giveaway of some larger items.

“We’re providing services as well as breakfast for children,” Chapter President Twyla Winters-Jenkins said.

In total, organizers say over a thousand people attended the event.

