Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says