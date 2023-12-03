Fire breaks out at restaurant in Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the ventilation hood system of a restaurant inside Lambert International Airport, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The department said the fire was in Burger King’s ventilation hood system. Fire could be seen through the roof.

Battalion 6 reports: All workers (5) accounted for; no injuries reported.#Fire extinguished. Fire investigators and a representative from the Fire Marshals Office also responding.



The first alarm from #STLCity was returned to service. I injuries immediately reported. pic.twitter.com/UBzLgO27pe — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 3, 2023

No injuries were reported and all of the workers in the Burger King were accounted for, the fire department said.

First Alert 4 has reached out to a spokesperson for Lambert and is waiting to hear back on any delays caused by the fire.

