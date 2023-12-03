Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The owner of a Florissant towing company has been charged in the theft of four vehicles authorities say he had no right to confiscate.

Court records show 40-year-old Rodney E. Lewis was charged Thursday in St. Louis County with four counts of stealing a motor vehicle, a class D felony. Lewis was arrested and issued a criminal summons in the case and is expected in court Jan. 9 to enter a plea on the charges.

A St. Louis County Police probable cause statement shows three of the thefts happened in January and another in November 2022. In each instance, police say they used Lewis’ cellphone data to track him from the site of the reported theft to a salvage yard.

A victim who called authorities on Jan. 19 to report her Dodge truck had been taken from her apartment complex in 7200 block of Burrwood Drive said her boyfriend witnessed and recorded video of the tow. He told police Lewis said the apartment leasing office wanted to have the vehicle removed. However, the leasing office denied contacting Lewis or ordering the vehicle removed.

On Jan. 23, Lewis was accused of stealing an Oldsmobile SUV from another apartment complex in the 5300 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Later that day, police said he also stole an SUV owned by an employee of a Circle K convenience store, just blocks away, while she was at work.

The Circle K employee found Lewis and her vehicle, a Ford SUV, at the salvage yard and convinced him to return it. She also contacted police, who arrived at the Circle K and arrested Lewis.

During questioning, police said Lewis told officers that a man he would only identify as “Rich” informed him of vehicles which were abandoned that property owners wanted towed away. Lewis would then tow them to a salvage yard and they would split the profits, the statement reads.

Police also accused Lewis in a reported theft on Nov. 10, 2022 where the victim’s Chevrolet SUV was towed from an apartment complex in the 5300 block Gladstone Place. In that incident, officers located surveillance video, which police said showed Lewis towing the vehicle.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, Lewis is the owner of Ripples LLC, a towing company headquartered in Florissant. Police said while Lewis does have a business license, he did not possess required county or municipal permits to operate, nor did he have a required chauffer’s license.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.