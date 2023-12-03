Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is dead Sunday after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting” in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The shooting happened on a residential street off of Royal Oaks Drive in O’Fallon. It has not been confirmed if police shot the man or if he shot himself.

Sergeant Bryan Harr with O’Fallon police said officers were responding to a call for someone firing shots at the clock tower at O’Fallon City Hall on Main Street. A First Alert 4 crew at the scene saw damage to the clock tower.

Harr said officers saw a car matching the description of the suspect and pursued it.

“Right now this is an active investigation,” Harr said. “Right now what I can say is the suspect is deceased.”

Harr said whether officers shot at the man or the man shot at officers is still under investigation, despite earlier saying officers had been shot at.

“Certainly is an unusual situation,” Harr said. “And of course, our primary concern is our citizen safety.”

No officers were injured and no other injuries have been reported in this shooting.

The St. Charles Critical Response Team is taking over the investigation.

