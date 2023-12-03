Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.

Police are calling the incident an “officer-involved shooting”
A man is dead Sunday after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting” in O’Fallon, Missouri.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is dead Sunday after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting” in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The shooting happened on a residential street off of Royal Oaks Drive in O’Fallon. It has not been confirmed if police shot the man or if he shot himself.

Sergeant Bryan Harr with O’Fallon police said officers were responding to a call for someone firing shots at the clock tower at O’Fallon City Hall on Main Street. A First Alert 4 crew at the scene saw damage to the clock tower.

Harr said officers saw a car matching the description of the suspect and pursued it.

“Right now this is an active investigation,” Harr said. “Right now what I can say is the suspect is deceased.”

Harr said whether officers shot at the man or the man shot at officers is still under investigation, despite earlier saying officers had been shot at.

“Certainly is an unusual situation,” Harr said. “And of course, our primary concern is our citizen safety.”

No officers were injured and no other injuries have been reported in this shooting.

The St. Charles Critical Response Team is taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

According to ISP, the shooting took place in the 1100 block of N. 13 Street around 5 a.m. ISP...
5-year-old among two shot in east St. Louis, suspect in custody
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities
The Home Depot Chanukah experience
The Home Depot Chanukah experience
Annual Hot Chocolate Run and Walk
Annual Hot Chocolate Run and Walk
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis