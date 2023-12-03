Surprise Squad
Officer on date stops to save person in crisis, police say

Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award...
Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions in October.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts while he was on a date, WXIX reports.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes with a date across the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, in October, said the Cincinnati Police Department in a Facebook post. The two came across a person who was standing over the railing of the bridge.

Police described the person as “in crisis.” Agbleke asked to stay on scene even when Covington Police arrived to help.

For the next two hours, Agbleke talked with the person, built a rapport and got the individual back behind the railing to safety, according to police.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life,” police wrote on Facebook. “His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team.”

Agbleke was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions.

