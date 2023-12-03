Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police say man stabbed his mother in the neck multiple times, killing her

Police say the 30-year-old suspect stabbed his mother multiple times in the neck, killing her. (WCBS, INSTAGRAM, @VLADFORSENATENY, CNN)
By WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A 30-year-old New York man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed his mother to death.

Police say 30-year-old Vladislav Deshkovich stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Inna Deshkovich, multiple times in the neck Friday evening at her Brooklyn apartment. The alleged attack was fatal.

“What made him do this to his own mother?” neighbor Margaret Dumas said. “There’s no need for her to get killed like that. It’s sad.”

Neighbor Mitchell Jakuboski, who has known the victim for at least half a dozen years, says some neighbors heard her screaming, and one went to check on her.

“She came up and knocked on the door. The son answered the door. He said, ‘Oh, I hit my mother in the head. I gotta take her to the hospital,’ and he shut the door,” Jakuboski said.

Investigators removed bags of evidence from Inna Deshkovich’s apartment Friday night. Her son lived a short drive away, according to neighbors.

It’s not clear where police found the suspect after the alleged attack, but he was taken into custody Friday night and, by Saturday morning, charged with murder.

Neighbors remember the victim as quiet but nice, saying she was working towards a dream.

“She was a doctor in Belarus or Russia, and she was trying to get her license here. She went to work every day,” Jakuboski said. “She was such a sweet lady. I’m gonna miss her. I really am.”

The suspect had an affinity for politics and apparently wanted to run for office, according to his social media. Pictures show him posing with locally elected leaders.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says