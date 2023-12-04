5-year-old among two shot in east St. Louis, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Illinois State Police are investigating a double shooting in east St. Louis Monday morning involving a 5-year-old.

According to ISP, the shooting took place in the 1100 block of N. 13 Street around 5 a.m. ISP Troopers responded to assist the East St. Louis Police Department with the investigation. Troopers say a 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times and a 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on her head.

The suspect fled the scene but was then found and taken into custody after ISP deployed a K9 search.

The investigation is active. First Alert 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

