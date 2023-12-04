Boy, 2, died by blunt force trauma in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A 2-year-old boy died Friday in the city of St. Louis due to blunt force trauma, police said.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said child abuse detectives responded to a hospital for an assault that happened in the 1500 block of South 39th around 8 p.m. that evening.

The boy, Mario Mitchell, was unresponsive and had bruising on his abdomen. He was pronounced dead just before 8:30.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. The city’s homicide division took over the investigation.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.