Another Chance of Showers Tonight

Dry & Warmer Mid-Late Week

Weekend Rain Chance with Potential for a Wintery Mix

Today: In the wake of this morning’s rain, sunshine will attempt a comeback. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Watch for one more shot of a few showers late tonight, but that rain should clear the area before the Tuesday morning commute.

What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday before our next chance of significant rain arrives late Friday into the weekend. It’s possible that this weekend’s rain could end as a wintery mix, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty around this part of the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

