Chance of Showers Tonight
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Another Chance of Showers Tonight
- Dry & Warmer Mid-Late Week
- Weekend Rain Chance with Potential for a Wintery Mix
Today: In the wake of this morning’s rain, sunshine will attempt a comeback. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Watch for one more shot of a few showers late tonight, but that rain should clear the area before the Tuesday morning commute.
What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday before our next chance of significant rain arrives late Friday into the weekend. It’s possible that this weekend’s rain could end as a wintery mix, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty around this part of the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!
