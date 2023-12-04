Chicken N Pickle to open Dec. 12 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (First Alert 4) -- Chicken N Pickle will open its new location in St. Charles on Tuesday, December 12.

Chicken N Pickle is an expansive pickleball and restaurant entertainment complex. The new location is part of the Riverpointe Development in St. Charles, where construction started earlier this year.

Chicken N Pickle will have a restaurant, pickleball courts, a sports bar, and yard games. There is another Missouri location in Kansas City, which opened in 2016.

The grand opening at the complex on December 12 will feature live music, giveaways, and open play pickleball. The address is 1500 South Main Street.

Chicken N Pickly plans to have 15 locations in the U.S. by 2025.

