First Alert 4 unveils new studio

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -- We have a new look at First Alert 4 but its not just changes on the air, we’re bringing you the news from a brand new state-of-the-art facility!

Demolition started in October 2022. Construction on the news and lifestyle studios kicked off in January 2023.

We have the largest the largest seamless LED screens in St. Louis that allow us to show you vibrant images and information you won’t see anywhere else.

Our new First Alert 4 Weather Center has new state-of-the-art equipment that allows us to forecast severe weather better, resulting in more safety for you and your family. We also have two large touchscreen monitors to help explain the news and weather in depth with clear and concise details.

The new control room allows us to bring you images in an instant from across the region, the nation and the world.

