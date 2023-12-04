Surprise Squad
Man found shot, killed in car in St. Louis

Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside of his car Sunday afternoon south of downtown.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Timothy Roberts, of Benton.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. southbound on I-55 and 7th St. Police found a man shot inside his car, unconscious and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

