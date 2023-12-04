Man sentenced to prison for ID theft, stealing rental car

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A St. Louis County man who used a fake ID and credit card to steal a rental car was sentenced to three years in prison.

Kelvin N. Ford, 32, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and access device fraud. He stole an Audi from Alamo Car Rental in Woodson Terrace by using a Connecticut person’s identification.

He used a driver’s license with the other person’s personal information but had his picture on it. He used a credit card encoded with a stolen card number.

The rental car company reported the Audi as stolen after it wasn’t returned following the rental period. Woodson Terrace police officers later found Ford sitting in the car in Bridgeton. Officers found counterfeit debit cards and fake IDs in the car.

He also opened an account at Scott Credit Union in someone else’s name.

