Mozeliak says the Cardinals are listening to trade offers on Tyler O’Neill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The MLB Winter Meetings kicked off in Nashville Sunday with a curious trade between the Braves and Mariners. Seattle moved a promising young outfielder in a move that seemed suspiciously like a salary dump that turned Jared Kelenic into a former Mariner outfielder.

According to Cardinals president of baseball operations on Monday morning, another former Mariner outfielder could be on the move this offseason.

In an appearance on MLB Network Radio inside the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, John Mozeliak described his outlook on the Cardinals’ offensive alignment for 2024, offering a mock lineup for where the club currently stands with a good chunk of the winter yet to come.

Specific to the St. Louis outfield, Mozeliak mentioned that the club views Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, and Jordan Walker as the current starting trio if there were games to be played today. He also described Dylan Carlson as the fourth outfielder.

That description by the POBO leaves an outfielder with more than 1,600 plate appearances for the Cardinals since 2018 precisely where you think it does.

“Tyler O’Neill is somebody that we’re listening to on trades,” Mozeliak plainly stated over the MLBN Radio airwaves, offering an indication of how much the two-time Gold Glover and former Top 10 MVP vote-getter factors into the team’s plans for 2024.

The @Cardinals will have a new look to their starting pitching this season, but what about the offense?



President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak at the #WinterMeetings:#STLCards | #TimetoFly pic.twitter.com/zOG9tQN9B3 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 4, 2023

If it feels out of character for Mozeliak to name-drop a player on his roster as someone the team is actively looking to unload in a trade, that’s because it is. The Cardinals, as an organization, are typically more reserved than to say the quiet part out loud when it comes to these types of moves.

So it’s noteworthy that, at the beginning of the biggest transaction extravaganza the MLB off-season has to offer, Mozeliak was comfortable publicly categorizing O’Neill as a trade chip. And it feels honest, considering the tumultuous nature of a 2023 season that saw O’Neill face a public rebuke from his manager regarding his effort level within the season’s first week.

The Cardinals opened the season by providing O’Neill, a two-time Gold Glover in left field, the runway to claim the starting center field role as his own. But O’Neill didn’t look as fluid defensively in center as he always had in left.

He lumbered at the plate, too, ending the day on May 4 with a .620 OPS. From there, O’Neill didn’t take the field again for St. Louis until July 20 as he was mired in a two-and-a-half month back ailment that didn’t do wonders for the team’s viewpoint on his durability.

Neither did a stint in Tampa in August where O’Neill was initially penciled into Oli Marmol’s lineup before opting out on consecutive days due to concerns over how a balky knee would respond to the Tropicana Field turf. O’Neill played in the third game of the series, but it wasn’t difficult to imagine that the saga served as a moment of clarity for how the Cardinals viewed O’Neill’s day-to-day reliability.

With the center field experiment in the rearview, O’Neill showed some flashes offensively down the stretch before hitting the injured list again in mid-September with a foot injury that ended his season. The cumulative .715 OPS from O’Neill in 2023 was more than he provided the previous season, but factoring in the time missed due to injury, it didn’t live up to the rebound campaign the Cardinals were hoping to see from him.

To discount O’Neill so plainly from the organization’s plans would seem to suggest some level of confidence in the club’s belief that a deal is forthcoming. While declaring that you’re shopping a player doesn’t guarantee a suitable trade offer for that player will arise, Mozeliak’s candor on the situation could signal that he may not be too picky about the return.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.