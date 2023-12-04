Surprise Squad
O’Fallon, Mo., police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Douglas Phipps was killed after an exchange of gunfire between him and two police officers.
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (First Alert 4) -The O’Fallon, Missouri, Police Department identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Douglas Phipps, 34, was killed during the shooting that took place on a private street behind a subdivision in unincorporated St. Charles County.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to O’Fallon City Hall after a caller reported a man shooting at the clock tower. The suspect was described as a man driving a maroon car. O’Fallon officers responded to the area and found the suspect’s car.

The department said when officers tried to pull the car over near N. Main Street and Highway P, the driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit, eventually turning into the Royal Oaks subdivision.

The suspect’s car eventually came to a stop on Spring Court, a private drive located behind the subdivision. Police said Phipps got out of the car armed with a shotgun and pointed it at officers. An exchange in gunfire followed between two officers and Phipps. Phipps was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident are a 47-year-old officer with 24 years of experience and a 28-year-old officer with five years of experience. No officers were injured.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

