Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis

St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a Sunday officer-involved shooting in Lake Saint Louis.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Fox Bridge. An officer sustained a minor injury and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

According to authorities, around 9 a.m. Sunday, there was a report of someone firing shots at Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Park. Police investigated throughout the day, and around 9 p.m. went to the home on Fox Bridge. When officers arrived at the home, a man came outside with two handguns. A struggled occurred and two shots were reportedly fired at officers.

One officer then returned fire, shooting the suspect. It is not known if the injured officer was shot or injured in the struggle.

A First Alert 4 crew saw the St. Charles County Ambulance District at the scene.

This is the second officer-involved shooting the Critical Response Team is investigating on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

