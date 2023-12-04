Surprise Squad
South County residents say their mail is being delayed

Residents in south St. Louis County are calling for transparency from the United States Postal Service, claiming their mail has been delayed.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Residents in south St. Louis County are calling for transparency from the United States Postal Service, claiming their mail has been delayed, in some cases for six days.

It’s happening mostly in the Oakville and Mehlville areas, but others are reporting delayed mail in North St. Louis County.

“Oh I am frustrated,” said Chuck Mansell who lives in Oakville. “I get my medication from the VA, they mail it to me and it’s very convenient if it shows up.”

Mansell said the mail mishaps are causing him to miss medical appointments.

“[The mail] was telling me that I had a medical appointment for Nov. 28 and I got it two days after my appointment,” said Mansell.

Janet Martin said she’s noticed mail has been delivered on Sundays and sometimes the mail carriers are delivering mail only two to three times a week.

“Noticed about a month now that we’ve been struggling to get our mail on time or even getting our mail in general,” said Martin. “I have cancer so I have bills that need to come in and things that I need to check for myself and when the mail is not on time it does put a little bit of a stressor on you.”

First Alert 4 heard of reports from residents in north St. Louis County who have complained about delayed mail.

Last week, USPS hosted job fairs at 10 post offices in the St. Louis Area.

According to the union, there are 1,650 letter carriers in the City of St. Louis, short 200 of what they actually need.

“We’re obviously very short of the carriers that we should have in St Louis,” said Brian Litteken with the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“Nobody will take any responsibility for it or give me an honest answer,” said Mansell.

USPS said local management is aware of the issues. The Postal Service sent a statement saying in part: The postal service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience they may have experienced.

