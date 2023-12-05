Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
UPDATE: Suspect dead in Lake Saint Louis officer-involved shooting
First Alert 4
First Alert 4 unveils new studio

Latest News

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Local synagogue places photos of hostages in the seats to show unification behind their release
Local synagogue places photos of hostages in the seats to show unification behind their release