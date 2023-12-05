Surprise Squad
60s Later This Week, Watching Weekend Storm System Closely

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Weather Expected Through Friday Afternoon
  • Warmer Thursday & Friday
  • Weekend Rain Chance with Potential for Slushy Snow

Today: Morning sunshine won’t last long as clouds increase into the mid-day and afternoon hours. Winds will increase as well, turning breezy with gusts out of the northwest up to 25 MPH.

What’s Next: Wednesday will be cool and dry, but look for a nice warm up Thursday. This would be a good day to hang holiday lights if you haven’t already. Friday gets off to a dry start, but rain chances ramp up into the evening and overnight. Saturday looks wet with rain likely.

First Alert: We’re watching a potential change from rain to slushy snow Saturday night into Sunday. It is too early to be confident in the details, but we want you know that we’re seeing a storm system that could produce some slushy snow or a rain/snow mix Saturday night and Sunday morning. Temperatures are borderline freezing and the ground will be relatively warm, so if we do get some snow, there would be plenty of melting. However, models show wildly different tracks as of now. We expect these projections to narrow as we get closer to the weekend. For now, plan on some rain impacting plans Saturday, and check back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on any potential snow in the mix.

