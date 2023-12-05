Bank won’t reimburse Metro East church for fraudulent purchases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Clarence Jackson has been the pastor of Apostolic Christian Center Church in East St. Louis for 15 years. Recently he was looking through months of the church’s bank statements which had piled up and found nearly $12,000 in fraudulent purchases using the church’s debit card number.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” said Jackson.

He counted 61 fraudulent purchases dating back to 2022. Most were to Amazon and through PayPal. Some totaled in the thousands of dollars and in one case there were eight transactions on one day.

Jackson said the losses prevented the church from giving away Thanksgiving meals to needy families this year and from providing Christmas toys to underresourced families. The financial loss has also drastically cut his paycheck.

The church’s debit card was issued by Regions Bank, but when Jackson went to speak with employees at the Belleville bank branch he was told that the bank wouldn’t reimburse his account.

“They said it was probably fraudulent, probably was fraudulent but I waited too long to act on it,” said Jackson.

According to the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, customers have 60 days to contact their bank or credit union after receiving a statement showing fraudulent activity. First Alert 4 reached out to Regions Bank, which released this statement.

“We never want to see anyone become a victim of fraud, which is why we encourage customers to monitor statements, either on paper or online. As is common across the banking industry, customers need to report suspicious activity within a certain amount of time to enable their bank to investigate while the evidence is still fresh. Families have a role to serve, as well. We consistently inform people on how to help elderly relatives watch out for scams. And while we share fraud-prevention tips in-person, we also make it available in the fraud-prevention section of our online newsroom. The information is free for anyone, regardless of whether you bank with Regions.”

Jackson admits he wasn’t checking the church’s bank statements regularly but said he had a good reason for not regularly checking his bank statements, he’d been battling a prolonged illness. His wife died of COVID in 2021 and he caught the virus also and got so sick that for a time he couldn’t feed himself and was in a wheelchair.

Leticia Brown is one of Jackson’s daughters.

“Not one time did we say hey let’s go through Mom and Dad’s you know, through the bills and things like that. That wasn’t on our mind. On our mind we were just basically trying to make sure that our father didn’t pass,” she said.

Brown said she was once the victim of identity theft and fraudulent purchases on a credit card, but she said her credit union reimbursed her for fraudulent purchases that occurred six months earlier. Jackson said he’s frustrated that the bank wouldn’t take into consideration his extenuating circumstances.

