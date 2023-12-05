Circuit attorney says he needs more staff after first 6 months in office

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- It’s been six months since Gabe Gore took over the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Louis.

Gore took over the embattled office six months ago after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned during accusations she was not properly doing her job, including legal efforts from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to have her removed.

“We don’t accept the notion that as a citizen of the city of St. Louis you have to accept a certain amount of property crime or what people would consider petty crime as a cost of living in a city,” Gore said.

New data from Gore’s office shows in his first six months, 45% more cases have been prosecuted than in the same time frame a year ago.

“There’s no type of crime that we are looking the other way on,” Gore said.

From the start Gore has said he wanted to get violent offenders off the streets.

”We’ve returned to the practice of charging cases when they’re submitted, when they’re applied for,” Gore said. “Making very timely charging decisions in getting those cases issued.”

Gore said when he started six months ago, the backlog for homicide cases within the circuit attorney’s office was 250.

In the last six months, his office said 53 have been disposed of, meaning they were tried to conclusion, dismissed or the defendant pleaded guilty.

”We don’t have the capacity within this office to handle 250 homicides,” Gore said. “That’s more than 100% of typically what’s pending.”

Despite help from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, community partners and private law firms, Gore said it’s not enough. His goal is to have more than 60 attorneys in the office.

Right now, his office has 49 attorneys. Gore said he has been in conversations with Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Alderman about funding this goal.

”I think they want to give us the assets to do that work properly,” Gore said.

The backlog wasn’t only in homicide cases, but also in the warrant office. On his start day, Gore says there were 6,700 pending warrants.

”We identified the most serious felonies, your violent felonies, robberies, rapes, assault firsts,” Gore said.

The number of pending warrants is now about 4,200.Gore says it will take through the first quarter of 2024 to get through all of the warrants.

Gore also gave an update on Chris Dunn’s case after withdrawing the request to overturn his murder conviction. Dunn has been incarcerated for almost 33 years after being convicted in a 1990 murder in North St. Louis.

Gardner had filed that request before leaving office and Gore withdrew it. He said he needed more time to review the case.

In July Gore appointed a special attorney to help his office review the case.

“We are working as fast as we can but it’s something that we won’t rush,” Gore said. “It’s a matter of tremendous importance to me to get it right so we are doing the work necessary to do that.”

Gore said he hopes to have a decision by the end of this year or early into 2024.

Another question is if Gore is planning to run for the Circuit Attorney’s Office in the next election cycle after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to take over the office. On Tuesday Gore said he’s proud of the work that’s been done and he’s considering it, but has not made a final decision.

