Cleanup, road repairs underway after water main break floods Belleville streets, businesses

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Cleanup is underway in one Metro East city Tuesday after a massive water main break.

Illinois American Water crews worked for more than six hours Monday repairing a broken water main on East Main Street in Belleville after a sudden rupture sent water rushing down several of the city’s streets and into nearby businesses.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, a boil order was still in place for some businesses and residents in the area as crews swept mud off the sidewalks and cleaned the roadway to prepare for repaving.

“Cleanup will be done by the end of [Tuesday],” Hank Rohwedder, owner of Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping, said. “Roadwork will be done closer to the end of the week.”

Illinois American Water contracted Rohwedder’s business to carry out the cleanup and repaving process, Rohwedder said. East Main between North High and North Jackson streets will be closed to vehicular traffic until repaving is complete.

Though the busy road is expected to be open by the end of the week, some business owners along the main stretch are concerned about the livelihood of their businesses after water seeped into one basement and mud tracked into several others. Ameren also shut off power to several shops.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Tom Wodarzyck, owner of Green Root Gallery at 125 E. Main St, an art consignment shop. “I got a call about the water main break, and then I rushed back down here, and it was filling up with water down in the basement.”

Wodarzyck’s basement is completely flooded as a result of the main break. Floating in more than two feet of water are wooden frames, art supplies and trashed inventory.

“I had just moved all of this stuff down here, too,” Wodarzyck said. “I was planning on starting up a custom framing operation here in the basement. Now, I don’t know how much of this is even salvageable.”

While Wodarzyck might see the worst of the damage along East Main resulting from the water main break, other shop owners shared their concerns with First Alert 4 about this road closure coming at an inconvenient time for holiday sales.

“I hated for this to happen this week of all weeks,” Christy Vineyard of Local Lucy’s said.

“I hope it doesn’t keep people from coming in,” Andria Powell of Circa Boutique and Gift told First Alert 4.

The water main break also comes as events like the Belleville Christkindlmarkt and the Cookie Stroll are taking place.

Meanwhile, crews say they are working around the clock to make sure this inconvenience doesn’t impact businesses any more than it already has.

“What we’re trying to do here is get this opened up so that people can get back in their stores, and we can get people going up and downtown for the holidays,” Rohwedder said.

While Wodarzyck says he plans on filing a claim with Illinois American Water’s insurance, the damage has already been done.

“That kind of puts a damper on my custom framing idea,” Wodarzyck said. “But the gallery should still be open, and we’ll just kind of work with it from there.”

For any businesses impacted by water related to the main rupture, Illinois American Water encourages owners to call 800-492-8373 to file a claim with American Water’s insurance.

