Close call for Belleville business owners after broken water

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Andria Powell has owned Circa Boutique and Gift on East Main Street in downtown Belleville for 19 years. Monday morning an employee called her saying it looked like the floodgates opened outside.

“She was like ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but the sidewalks are flooding and water is really close to the front door,’ said Powell. “I was like where do I get sandbags right now?”

Thankfully her women’s clothing shop didn’t suffer any damage, but water was racing down East Main Street forcing her to close for the day Monday.

“So we were very nervous about our shop,” said Chrisy Vineyard, owner of Local Lucy’s. “It went right to our door, but I never went inside, thank God.”

Thankfully there’s no damage to Local Lucy’s or Circa Boutique and Gift, but there’s certainly damage to the roadway.

First Alert Four was there as Illinois American Water crews worked on the water main that broke Monday. Back in June, American Water crews were near this same area beginning their work on replacing more than 1,000 feet of the aging water line.

Illinois American Water tells First Alert Four the old water line was close to the one that malfunctioned Monday, but it was a different water main.

Business owners call this bad timing because later this week hundreds will be at Belleville’s Cookie Stroll and there’s a Santa event at Local Lucy’s.

“We have over 90 families coming on Thursday and Sunday, so I hated for this to happen this week or all weeks,” said Vineyard.

With American Water crews expected to work around the clock, businesses hope the water main break and its repairs don’t wash away plans later this week, but even if it does they’re thankful they’re businesses were saved.

“I mean it could’ve been worse. I really feel like we’re lucky in a situation like this,” said Powell.

