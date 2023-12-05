Episode 257: McArthur’s Bakery
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- We’re tempting your sweet tooth in this week’s Meet St. Louis podcast, taking you inside McArthur’s Bakery.
It’s been a staple in St. Louis since the 1950s. But it almost ceased to exist until Scott Rinaberger stepped in and bought it.
He calls himself a serial entrepreneur. He made changes to the bakery and opened up Pioneer Bakery as a sister operation in Kirkwood, where they employ workers with intellectual disabilities.
