Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd asking for early release

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A former St. Louis alderman is petitioning to get his federal prison sentence reduced.

Right now, Jeffrey Boyd is serving a three-year prison sentence for taking bribes while in office.

When Boyd went to prison last year, federal officials said he would be eligible for early release on July 1, 2024. Boyd’s attorney filed a reduction request on Monday which would reduce his sentence, meaning he could get out as early as Feb. 1.

Besides Boyd, former aldermanic president Lewis Reed and ex-alderman John Collins-Muhammad were also convicted on federal charges. A federal court sentenced both to three years and nine months in prison.

Neither Reed nor Collins-Muhammad are eligible for a sentence reduction.

