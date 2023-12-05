Surprise Squad
Jefferson County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child porn

By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Jefferson County man is accused of sexually abusing a minor and recording it, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of St. Louis said.

On Tuesday, Matthew Gamel, 36, from Pevely, was arrested and appeared in federal court, facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt of child pornography. Gamel was indicted on these charges on Nov. 8.

Prosecutors said Gamel coerced a minor into making child sexual abuse materials between Jan. 1, 2021, and Feb. 22, 2023. Prosecutors also said Gamel received child sexual abuse materials between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2023.

Prosecutors said a motion filed to keep Gamel in jail states he recorded the sexual abuse of a minor when they were under the age of 14.

A charge of sexual exploitation of a minor carries a prison sentence of 15 to 30 years. The receipt of child pornography charge carries a prison sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) offers resources 24/7 to victims of sexual assault. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673. RAINN also offers support to adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Those resources can be found here.

