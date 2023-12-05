Lake Saint Louis man admits to production of child pornography

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A man from Lake Saint Louis admitted to taking pictures of his sexual abuse of a girl.

Steve G. Flores, 51, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to one count of production of child pornography.

A cloud storage company notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about two files that appeared to contain child abuse material. A court-approved search of Flores’ Google and cloud storage accounts showed hundreds of pictures and videos of the victim, according to court records. On Nov. 8, 2022 a search of his home was conducted, where authorities said they found electronic devices that had similar images, along with other images of child pornography.

The charge carries a minimum prison term of 15 years. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson will reportedly ask for 25 years. The sentencing is set for March 5.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.