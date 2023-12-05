Local synagogue places photos of hostages in the seats to show unification behind their release

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The community that makes Congregation B’nai Amoona in Creve Coeur continues its prayer for peace as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains broken, and the attacks resume. More than 130 hostages remain in captivity as of Monday night.

“We take antisemitism very seriously,” Congregant Laurie Cohen shared. “The uptick in it is horrifying. It’s just a scary time.”

Cohen sat by herself in the synagogue, among the 137 pictures of the hostages captured by Hamas, that are taped to the backs of the seats for the congregation.

“It took my breath away the first time I saw it and tears just started flowing,” Cohen said.

Images of the more than 200 original hostages filled the seats for Sabbath on Nov. 7. A day of prayer on the one-month anniversary of Hamas’ original attack on Israel.

“There were so many,” Cohen explained. “It made it so much more real. You know it wasn’t abstract anymore. These are real people.”

Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham told First Alert 4 his goal is to find the humanity in the tragedy.

“I think it shows how much we are connected and how much we care. I think it’s really important,” Rabbi Abraham said.

Rabbi Abraham said it’s an amazing feeling with a picture of a hostage can be pulled from a seat. That’s exactly what happened with Israeli hostage Mia Schem was reunited with her family last Thursday. It’s a heartwarming reunion, Rabbi Abraham said comes with a dangerous price.

“It’s really frustrating in order to get an innocent person held hostage out, we have to release three people who have been prisoners,” Rabbi Abraham shared. “They have been prisoners because they tried to kill us, right?”

He went on to say the innocent lives Hamas captured are not pawns of a game to be leveraged or meaningless numbers in a news story.

“A step further a famous hostage deal with Galid Shalit, an Israeli soldier who had been taken for five years by Hamas. In the end, Israel gave up about 1,000 prisoners for one IDF soldier in this deal and one of the people they released is now the person in charge of Hamas. Now it makes you think about what these prisoners could being released, what could they do in the future,” Rabbi Abraham shared.

The rabbi said what’s as damaging is the antisemitism sprouting across the country, including the actions of Congresswoman Cori Bush. There are concerns her followers will follow her lead.

“We unfortunately have a Congresswoman in Cori Bush who has been against our Jewish community, who has been outspoken and continues to not only make statements but vote against us in Congress and support Hamas,” Rabbi Abraham explained. “We are dealing with terrorists. Hamas is a terrorist organization. No different from ISIS, Al Qaeda, or name your terrorist organization. When we are talking about the humanity side of things. These are terrorists who murdered and took innocent civilians’ hostage and we are just trying to get our people back. We want peace in the region but in order for that to happen we have to take out the terrorists.”

And to help bring that peace, this congregation off South Mason Road will continue their prayer of hope and peace so that one day, they will be able to pull all of the hostages off the backs of their seats.

“What do you think it will feel like on the day when you can pick the last one off the seat,” First Alert 4′s David Amelotti asked.

“It will feel like we have gotten our people back and on some level, we won,” Rabbi Abraham responded.

“The same tears I had when I first came in and saw it all, I’m sure I’ll be crying my eyes out and being thankful they were all released,” Cohen shared.

Those of the Jewish faith and allies are welcome to join the STL March for Israel to free the hostages and march against antisemitism. It’s this Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

Those attending are asked to meet on Delmar at Kingsland in University City for a brief gathering and then march down Delmar towards Eastgate.

