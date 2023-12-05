Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Missouri lawmakers jump start committee work to help meet budget deadline

Subcommittees hear from MoHealthNet director in Tuesday meeting
FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in...
FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in Missouri and Idaho will have to attend caucuses to cast their presidential picks in 2024, after GOP-led legislatures in those states canceled their presidential primaries and then missed a deadline to reinstate them. Presidential caucuses in both states are planned on March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joe McLean
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri House subcommittees usually don’t begin meeting until after the holidays but in an effort to avoid passing the state’s budget at the very last minute, House leaders agreed to get a head start on the process.

“We’re starting earlier this year in this process, trying to not spill over into the last moments of the whole process,” said State Rep. Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar.

Some aren’t as happy with the move, saying the time and costs of hearings are an unnecessary expense.

“All of us being here in December is an additional cost of the state,” State Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester, said. “It’s taken many of us out of our communities at the time of the holidays. It’s also having the government workers and appropriations staff that department directors need to be here in December, which we’ve never had to do before.”

Lawmakers were able to begin “pre-filing” bills last Friday, a process that can give the public an idea of what elected officials are prioritizing the most.

So far, nearly a thousand pieces of legislation have been pre-filed in the House and Senate.

One priority for many Republicans this year is raising the threshold for passing a citizen-led ballot question. At least six bills were submitted related to that.

Lavender, a Democrat, said she hopes to make headway on what she describes as “common sense gun legislation,” such as a red flag law or requiring background checks for gun purchases.

Meanwhile, 21 different bills target the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender Missourians, including bills that would ban bathroom access, restrict medical care, criminalize teachers discussing the topics with their students and more.

The official beginning of the legislative session is Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Douglas Phipps was killed after an exchange of gunfire between him and two police officers.
O’Fallon, Mo., police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
UPDATE: Suspect dead in Lake Saint Louis officer-involved shooting
First Alert 4
First Alert 4 unveils new studio
Homicide investigation generic
Man found shot, killed in car in St. Louis

Latest News

KMOV | First Alert 4 App Icon
Download the First Alert 4 News app
Close call for Belleville business owners after broken water
Close call for Belleville business owners after water main break
Protest over expansion of charter schools in St. Louis
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd asking for early release
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd asking for early release