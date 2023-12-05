NAACP attempting to provide Metro East man with lawyer over use-of-force incident

BROOKLYN, Ill. (First Alert 4) – A Metro East that was tased and handcuffed by a police chief in August is on the cusp of receiving a private lawyer, according to local activists.

Officials with the East St. Louis chapter of the NAACP told First Alert 4 the organization is seeking legal representation for Jeremy Cureton.

Court records show Cureton, 27, was issued a parking ticket and charged with resisting arrest after an Aug. 28 incident in Brooklyn, Illinois.

Cureton told First Alert 4 the Brooklyn Police Department had his vehicle towed after illegally parking in a handicapped parking spot. Cureton said officers wanted the key to his vehicle to help facilitate the towing of his vehicle. Cureton admitted to not handing over his keys because he believed towing his vehicle wasn’t necessary.

Cureton captured the encounter with police on cell phone video. The video shows police Chief Thomas Jeffery and another officer entering an apartment at the Brooklyn Thomas Terry Apartments complex. Chief Jeffery is seen pulling out his taser and tasing Cureton after asking Cureton and his friend in the apartment to comply with the investigation.

“He needs to be fired,” grassroots organizer and NAACP chair member J.D. Dixon told First Alert 4.

Chief Jeffery told First Alert 4 the police department was investigating a tip about a stolen car in the area. The chief said Cureton’s vehicle wasn’t registered and it had no license plates. Cureton disputed that in an interview with First Alert 4.

Cureton said he’s pleaded not guilty to the resisting arrest charge.

Chief Jeffery declined to comment on whether it was legal or not to enter the residence Cureton was in. The chief cited that the investigation is still pending.

Cureton is due in court later this month.

Illinois State Police told First Alert 4 it is not currently investigating Jeffery for use of force.

ISP’s use of force policy states: “An officer is authorized to use reasonable force to gain compliance and need not retreat from their enforcement duties in the face of threatened or actual resistance by an offender.”

First Alert 4 requested the police report, body camera footage and dash camera footage from the Brooklyn Police Department.

The NAACP plans to host a protest on the afternoon of Dec. 15 at Belleville Square.

