Second teen charged in Clayton homicide

St. Louis County Police process a murder scene in Clayton
St. Louis County Police process a murder scene in Clayton
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLAYTON (First Alert 4) -- Prosecutors have charged a second man after a killing in Clayton in November.

Darrion A. Johnson, 18 and from Pagedale, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Trenell Johnson, reportedly unrelated, was previously charged with the same two offenses after the murder.

A probable cause statement against Darrion Johnson alleges he and Trenell Johnson, also 18, were seen on video in a Chrysler 300 breaking into vehicles in the early morning hours of November 13, the day Joshua Harris was killed in the 7500 block of Wydown.

The statement goes on to say that Darrion Johnson was seen on surveillance video driving the Chrysler 300 to work, including the night before the murder. Cell phone records showed he was in the area of Wydown Boulevard and Hanley Road around the time of Harris’ death.

Harris “observed what appeared to be individuals from the Chrysler 300 attempting to break into his wife’s vehicle parked out on Wydown Blvd.,” the statement said, and then he went to get his gun to confront the suspects. Video showed several gunshots coming from the Chrysler 300 from both the driver and passenger sides.

Harris, 41, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide was Clayton’s first in nearly 20 years.

Darrion Johnson’s cell phone records also showed his phone in the same area a few hours later, when surveillance video showed Trenell Johnson getting out of the passenger seat of the Chrysler 300, Clayton police wrote in the statement.

At the time of the murder, Trenell Johnson was out on bond in a St. Louis County case from March in which he is accused of stealing a car and fleeing police before hitting a Metro bus.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

