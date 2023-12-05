St. Clair Police arrest man who fled from Super 8 after allegedly attacking staff members, stealing $300

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was arrested in St. Clair after he allegedly ‘violently assaulted’ staff at a hotel and stole $300 from the hotel’s money drawer.

According to the St. Clair Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 on South Outer Road around noon on Sunday, Dec. 3, for a report of a physical altercation between hotel staff and a customer. The customer, identified as Louis Finocchio, 37, of St. Louis, met with responding officers in the lobby of the hotel. He was described as very agitated and sweating profusely.

Police had been searching for Finocchio earlier that day after a call for check the wellbeing. When questioning him, officers say he became defensive and stated he believed the officers were “out to get him.” Police noticed Finocchio’s hands were swollen and had blood on them. When asked about the blood, Finocchio told officers that he cut his foot.

Finocchio was then told he was going to be detained while further investigation was conducted. After hearing this, he ran past officers out of the lobby and on the hotel parking lot. Police asked him to stop several times, but he kept going. A taser was deployed, and Finocchio was taken into custody.

On the second floor of the hotel, two housekeeping employees were found, suffering from life-threatening injuries from a ‘violent assault.’ The victims, a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, were taken by St. Clair EMS to different hospitals for treatment. The woman was last listed in critical condition, and the man in critical but stable condition.

St. Clair detectives investigated the incident and learned that Finocchio had contacted the male victim in a room, and an altercation then began. The woman, hearing the altercation, entered the room. A few seconds later, police say she came out of the room as if she was thrown, striking her head and body on a door jamb across the hallway. Finocchio then came out of the room, found her on the hallway floor, and began striking her numerous times with his closed fist, in the head, face and then kicked and stomped on her head and body. The man then came out of the room and attempted to stop Finocchio. Finocchio struck the man with a closed fist in the face with such force, the male came off the hallway floor and landed on his back, apparently losing consciousness.

The assault on the woman continued shortly after, as Finocchio again kicked her in the face and body and, at one point, pointed his finger at her and seemed to be yelling. Finocchio then dragged both victims into a room, placed them in the bathroom, closed the room door, and walked down the hallway to exit the motel to the back parking lot.

Further investigation revealed that Finocchio went into the lobby, hopped over the front desk, forced open the money drawer, and stole $300 in cash from the drawer. As Finocchio attempted to leave the lobby, St. Clair officers made contact with him.

Finocchio was placed under arrest and transported to Mercy-Washington for treatment, and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. A warrant was issued on Finocchio for two counts of First Degree Assault, one count of First Degree Robbery, and one count of Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.

He is still in custody at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.