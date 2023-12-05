St. Louis area leaders meet to discuss regional approaches to reducing homicides

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - City and county leaders, police officers and community organizations met for the first of several meetings this week to discuss strategies for a region-wide approach to violent crime.

The sessions include research presentations from Thomas Abt, the founder of Maryland University’s Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction (VRC).

Abt, a criminologist, said the meetings were about developing a consensus about a strategy for reducing violence on a regional level.

“This is a process, a process of harmonizing officials’ views,” Abt said.

Monday’s morning included brief remarks by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and other stakeholders interested in building consensus.

Researchers then presented goals for a regional strategy, stressing the need for regional stakeholders to share in the responsibility for violence, placing the focus on the people and places at the highest risk.

They pointed to studies conducted on recent homicides in St. Louis, highlighting a regional public cost of $3.6-$6.9 billion for dealing with such incidents in 2022, more than $10 million per incident.

Much of the discussion focused on small clusters of homicides throughout the area, many of which they attributed to specific “groups” of people, gangs, or even families. They reported that 0.16% of the region’s population were involved in nearly 17% of recent homicides.

The research also included collecting racial and demographic data about victims and suspects involved in violent crime. Much of the data showed that suspects involved in violent crime often matched the victims involved.

Among the homicides the researchers examined, 80% of victims and 86% of suspects were male, and 86% of victims and 92% of suspects were black.

“It’s no secret that violent crime focuses on the most disenfranchised people in a jurisdiction. Here and around the country that’s often poor people of color,” Abt said.

However, Abt cautioned against enforcement strategies that target specific neighborhoods solely with increased patrols, pointing out that such programs can often harm the same neighborhoods.

“They’re not that effective at reducing crime and they have negative consequences for the communities impacted,” he said. “Even in those neighborhoods that we think of as violent, the vast majority of people are not violent. A lot of that neighborhood is not uniformly violent. We have to be more specific.”

Abt’s work advocates for balanced approaches to crime that involve increased enforcement as well as better community engagement outreach services that focus on prevention.

Jones said she agreed with such an approach.

“You have to be fair, balanced, and that means using strategies of prevention and enforcement,” she said, referencing one of the research team’s slides. “We also have to make sure our community still has faith in us, that they can call 911 and get assistance, and that they still believe in our policing strategies and criminal justice system. We have a lot of work to do in our community.”

