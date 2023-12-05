Warmer Thursday & Friday, Then A Weekend Storm System to Watch

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cool 7 Dry Wednesday

Warmer Thursday & Friday

Storm System Brings A Wet Saturday, May End As Snow Sat. Night

Tonight: Dry and chilly, clouds decreasing overnight and a colder start to our Wednesday.

What’s Next: Wednesday will be cool and dry, but look for a nice warm up Thursday. Thursday will be windy, some late day and evening gusts 30-35 mph. Friday looks mainly dry as the rain timing looks to hold off until nighttime into Saturday.

First Alert: We’re watching a storm system that could bring rain & storms Saturday, and may ends as some slushy snow. It is too early to be confident in the details, but we want you know that we’re seeing a storm system that likely will make Saturday a wet day and could produce some storms in the area too. Then as the cold front passes, temperatures fall and the cold rain Saturday night may turn to slushy snow early Sunday morning. It’s uncertain IF we’ll get snow, but the above freezing temperatures and warm ground should keep this as a low to no impact based off the current track of the low pressure system. But check back with us because if that track changes, we’ll make sure you get the First Alert on the forecast changes.

