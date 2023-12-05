Surprise Squad
WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

