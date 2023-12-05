2 shot, killed in possibly related shooting in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two people were shot and killed Tuesday in possibly related shootings in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police said.

The shootings happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of South 14th Street. She was declared dead at the scene. A man was found fatally shot in the 600 block of South 15th Street.

ISP was called in to assist the East St. Louis Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to email ISP at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

