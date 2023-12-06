‘Anxious and excited’: Condo owners plead with city leaders to OK deal renovating Oyo Hotel into a Sheraton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A recognizable downtown hotel with plans for a major reboot has neighbors telling the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen they want a major construction project in their backyard.

Residents who live in a condo connected to a hotel up for renovation told the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen that they are anxiously waiting for them to approve the project.

The Housing and Urban Development Committee held a hearing on a redevelopment project Tuesday that would renovate the Oyo Hotel, on 400 S. 14th, near the Enterprise Center, into a Sheraton Hotel.

But the committee took no action on the bill as it appears to have one major hurdle.

The hotel is in the same building as the Edison Brothers Condos and the condo owners own 25% of the building.

Inside, residents tell us it’s like an indoor neighborhood.

“This is like a dorm for older adults,” said Dave Evans, who’s lived there 12 years.

Christmas lights and wreaths adorn the halls and each unit has essentially a front porch right in the lobby.

The unique setup allows neighbors to become quick friends.

“My neighbor and I are always on the porch, shooting the breeze, read a book, drink a scotch,” Evans said.

But over the last ten years, while condo owners have invested in the property, including $300,000 in new carpeting and paint, the building itself began to go downhill. The structure known for its large Richard Haas mural needs work.

“It’s not in good shape,” said Debie Mewhirter, who’s lived in the building for seven years.

There have also been four owners in that span, plus a lawsuit that drove one owner to bankruptcy.

While residents say the current owner of the hotel and part-owner of the common space Akers Capital has been solid, they want a hotelier to own it.

“They need to sell this to somebody that really wants to run a hotel,” Evans said.

That is very much a possibility as the board of aldermen is considering a bill that would allow for the Oyo to be transformed into a Sheraton, and for the developer to get tax breaks to make it happen.

“Very anxious and excited,” said Mewhirter.

Mewhirter and Evans, who are both involved in their condo association, are cautiously optimistic the deal will go through, hoping to regain their sinking property values and their feeling of security.

The renovations would include nearly $46 million in repairs.

The two, Evans and Mewhirter, are fairly convinced Midas Hospitality, the developer, is the right company for the project.

“From being shunned and ignored to calling us up and asking us our opinion,” Mewhirter said.

However, concerns about union labor appeared to be what held the bill from advancing.

David Robert, CEO of Midas Hospitality, told the committee that while union labor will power the renovations and help with construction, none of their hotel employees are unionized.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge who’s sponsoring the bill, told First Alert 4 that due to a bill passed earlier this year, the project needs letters from unions supporting the project.

Something they don’t currently have, despite negotiation efforts

“I’m just being honest here, okay I was asked to sign something on the spot and I chose not to do that,” said Robert to the committee.

Robert said most hotels in the city are not unionized, and the ones that are paid the same or worse as the employees at Midas-run hotels are.

He left open the possibility that workers could form a union.

“We’re going to treat people right and if we don’t they’ll have their opportunity to unionize,” said Robert.

As for Evans and Mewhirter, they hope a deal is done before the building truly starts to crumble.

“Until the ink is dry we are nervous,” Mewhirter said.

Aldridge said they hope to try and get it out of committee next week.

